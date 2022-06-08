Srinagar: On the recent controversy triggered by remarks of former BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said, “BJP-led Government was not in a mood to take action against their spokespersons, but they had no way left when Gulf countries increased pressure.” She added, “We all Muslims can tolerate anything but can't tolerate comments against the beloved Prophet (PBUH). A Muslim can even sacrifice life for the dignity of the Prophet,” Mufti further added. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said she condemns the Al-Qaeda threat against India but at the same time she alleged that now BJP will use this threat to strengthen their narrative that “Hindus are in danger”.

Bashing the BJP and the Central government, she said, “Action was only taken when Gulf countries built their pressure on India, and they were forced to act otherwise they were not in the mood to punish them. Further, she questioned the action taken against the ex-BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. The PDP chief said, “The action taken against their spokesperson for Anti Prophet (PBUH) remarks is very minor” and alleged that soon those persons will be rewarded and garlanded. She added that the BJP leaders are known for their hatred of Islam and Muslims.

The former J&K CM said, “Remember Akhlaq, who was lynched and his lynchers, when released from jail, were welcomed and garlanded.”

“In India, it has become another norm to object to Muslims at every level, from their food to what Muslims wear everything is being objected to. And I would not be surprised if tomorrow those two spokespersons will be too welcomed and encouraged for their anti-Muslim work,” the ex-CM said.

She said, “No one can tolerate the way the BJP spokesperson used derogatory words against the Prophet which has hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the world. The Muslims across the globe are angry.”

When asked about the lesser number of devotees in the annual religious festival of “Mata KhirBhawani”, Mufti said, “Policies had ruined the atmosphere recently. Rahul Bhat and other belonging to minorities were targeted and killed, it is obvious that the number of devotees in temple will be less, but she hoped that things won’t remain the same.” She said she believes time will change again and the Pandits will celebrate the Mela with full enthusiasm in coming times.