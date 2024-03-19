Nupur Sharma From Raebareli, Neha Singh Rathore From North East Delhi Against Manoj Tiwari? Surprising Names Doing Rounds For Lok Sabha Polls

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates have already been announced but the political parties are yet to announce their candidates on all the seats. While marathon meetings are being conducted by the BJP and the Congress to decide the names for the remaining seats, many probable names are being speculated on social media and by different news portals. One surprising name that is doing rounds is BJP leader Nupur Sharma. It is being reported that the saffron party might field Sharma from the Raebareli seat.

Nupur Sharma From Raebareli

This comes after Congress left open the Raebareli seat after Sonia Gandhi moved to the Rajya Sabha. As per reports, no Gandhi family member will contest from the Nehru-Gandhi bastion. Thus, the BJP may go full throttle to win the seat. While the BJP managed to win Amethi in 2019, it could not win the Raebareli seat as Sonia Gandhi retained the seat. After Sonia Gandhi opted out, the BJP has reportedly sniffed a winning smell there and may leave no stone unturned to bag the seat. Dinesh Pratap Singh's name is also doing rounds as a BJP candidate from the seat.

Neha Singh Rahtore From North East Delhi

Another surprising name is of Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore. The Congress party is reportedly planning to counter BJP's North East Delhi bet Manoj Tiwari with a similar profile. Such a contest could be intriguing, considering Rathore's previous targeting of Tiwari through her songs. It's also being reported that the Samajwadi Party may field Rathore from any Uttar Pradesh seat. Born in Bihar, Rathore is married In Uttar Pradesh. Neha Singh Rahtore already said that if any party is ready to field her, then she will surely contest the polls.

Other Probable Candidates

Apart from these, there are talks about the BJP possibly fielding Arun Govil from a seat in Uttar Pradesh. Govil gained nationwide popularity by portraying the character of Lord Rama in the Ramayana serial. Additionally, he recently played the role of PM Modi in the movie 370. There's also speculation about BJP pitting Jitin Prasada against Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit.