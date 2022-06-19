New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (June 18, 2022) said that the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma will be projected as a big leader and can also become a contender for Delhi CM's post. He also demanded the arrest of Sharma for the alleged objectionable remark against Prophet Muhammad and said that the action should be taken against her according to the law.

"Nupur Sharma should be arrested and action should be taken against her according to the law of India. We wanted action as per the constitution. I know that Nupur Sharma will be made big leader in the coming six-seven months. It is also possible that Nupur Sharma will be made the Delhi CM candidate," Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

नूपुर शर्मा की गिरफ़्तारी हो और भारत के क़ानून के दायरे में रहकर उनके ख़िलाफ़ कार्रवाई हो। मुझे यकीन है कि 6-7 महिनों में नूपुर शर्मा फिर आएंगी और उनको एक बड़ी नेत्री के रूप में पेश किया जाएगा। हो सकता है कि वे दिल्ली की मुख्यमंत्री पद की दावेदार बन जाएं: असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, AIMIM pic.twitter.com/hJEZOmkrXr — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 18, 2022

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party is safeguarding Nupur Sharma.

"BJP is safeguarding Nupur Sharma and we are requesting the PM and he doesn`t speak a word. AIMIM has lodged a complaint and an FIR has been registered. I also wanted to ask the CP and CM of this state (Telangana) to send police to Delhi and bring Mohatarama (Sister Nupur Sharma). You should bring her (Nupur Sharma)," said Owaisi.

Nupur Sharma had allegedly made objectionable remarks against the Prophet during a television news debate on the Gyanvapi issue.

Earlier his month, over a dozen Muslim countries, including Iraq, Libya, Malaysia and Turkiye, condemned the controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP functionaries against the Prophet. The BJP on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

(With agency inputs)