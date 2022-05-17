Nusrat Jahan 'MISSING': Hue and cry over a poster of TMC MP

Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan 'missing'!

Such a poster came up across Chapatala and Keyadanga areas of Basirhat, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by the actor-turned-politician. There was a hue and cry around the incident. But what's the matter?

A missing poster in the name of Trinamool MP from Basirhat Nusrat was found on Monday. The opposition camp claims that such posters have been put up by TMC workers only. However, Trinamool leaders have denied the allegations. Chapatala panchayat of Hadoa assembly segment of Deganga block falls under Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. On Monday, posters of actress-MP Nusrat Jahan were seen in Keyadanga and Chapatala areas of the panchayat. As soon as the incident was reported, panic spread in the area. The political pressure begins. The opposition camp did not stop at this.

A section of the Trinamool claimed that the incident was an expression of the anger of the residents over the MP. However, the Trinamool leadership close to the MP claimed that it was the work of the opposition. The opposition is indulging in such slander because there is no issue. They claims, "The MP has a role to play in the development of the area. The MP is also in regular touch with the local leadership."

Meanwhile, over the absence of the star MP, a section of the Trinamool in Sandeshkhali, Hingalganj, Hasnabad, Basirhat North and South assembly segments of Basirhat is also angry. A section of the trinamool's local leadership alleged that she is a comet. She just come to Basirhat during campaigns. The Basirhat MP was not seen during the corona period. It is alleged that people did not get his side even during cyclone Amphan last year. However, there has been no response from the actress yet.

She may be 'missing' from her constituency, but she is super active on social media. Few hours ago she posted her pic with a caption, "My first stage performance after becoming a mother for @captaintmtsteel ,I was tremendously nervous, but thanks to my whole team who made the performance electrifying one. Much ❤️."