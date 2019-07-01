Nusrat Jahan's appearance her choice, not anti-Islamic, says Shiv Sena's Saamana

The Shiv Sena on Monday slammed Deoband Islamic clerics, who recently issued a fatwa against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan for wearing a ‘sindoor’ (vermillion) and a ‘mangalsutra’ while attending Parliament. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said that Nusrat's sentiments should be respected.

Hailing Nusrat as the daughter of West Bengal, the editorial said she married out of her free will, so how can it be regarded as anti-religion.

Live TV

"If a Muslim girl marries outside Islam and wears ‘mangalsutra’, or vermillion, then it is termed as 'Haraam'. Nusrat Jahan's appearance has become a matter of national interest, which several Muslim organisations are not able to digest," Saamana said.

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece further said that in the past, several generations of Muslims have been ruined due to these fatwa-issuers. They don't let people rise out of the puddle of fanaticism. India has not adopted “Talibanism” yet, so no fatwa can refrain one from living on their own rules, the Saamana editorial added.

Asserting that everyone has the right to preach their religion and faith, Saamana said that Hindus and Muslims should not be divided on the basis of such rules.

It called Nusrat's vermillion a symbol of the nation's culture and her ‘mangalsutra’ a symbol of protection. Saamana further said that those who condemn the instant triple talaq practice should not make Nusrat's appearance an issue.

Shiv Sena's remarks came after a fatwa was issued against Nusrat over her 'Hindu' appearance and Deoband Ulema Mufti Asad Kasmi had claimed that it was an insult to the Islam religion and culture.

Nusrat Jahan is a well-known actress. She recently married a Jain businessman and came to Parliament wearing 'sindoor', bangles and a ‘mangalsutra’, which stirred a huge controversy.