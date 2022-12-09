NVS Answer Key 2022 for TGT posts RELEASED at navodaya.gov.in- Direct link to downlaod here

NVS Answer Key 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released NVS Answer Key 2022 for TGT posts. Candidates who took the TGT direct examination can acquire the answer key from the NVS website, navodaya.gov.in. The Computer-Based Test for TGTs and Miscellaneous Category of Teachers declared under Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23/ Special Recruitment Drive 2022-23 will be held from November 28 to November 30, 2022. Candidates have until December 12, 2022, to file objections to the answer key. By December 10, 2022, the mandated fee of 1000/- per question challenge must be made via credit/debit card. The refund will be transferred online to the relevant credit/ debit card account, thus candidates should use their own credit/ debit card.

NVS Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on NVS Answer Key 2022 for TGT link available under the answer key link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

“The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e. email/post or in person will not be accepted. The prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by 10/12/2022 (upto 11.59 PM). The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card,” reads the notification.