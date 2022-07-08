NVS Navodaya Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for eligible candidates to apply for over 1600 teaching staff positions. Interested candidates can apply for the positions at navodaya.gov.in until July 22. The NVS recruitment drive is being held for a total of 1616 different positions in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, including Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, and Teachers.

NVS Navodaya Teacher Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Principle: 12

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (Group-B): 397

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Group-B): 683

TGT (Third Language) (Group-B): 343

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B): 181

NVS Navodaya Teacher Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor’s degree, Master’s Degree, and B.Ed in relevant field with work experience.

NVS Navodaya Teacher Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and the interview / Personal Interaction. In due course, a detailed examination schedule will be made available on the NVS website.

NVS Vacancies 2022: Application Fees

Principle: Rs 2000

PGTs: Rs 1800

TGTs & Miscellaneous Category: Rs 1500

NVS Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply