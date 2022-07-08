NewsIndia
RECRUITMENT 2022

NVS Navodaya Teacher Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for over 1600 posts- check details here

NVS Navodaya Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited eligible candidates to apply online for over 1600 teaching staff positions.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 08:13 PM IST
  • NVS invites applications for over 1600 teaching staff positions
  • The NVS recruitment drive is being held for a total of 1616 different positions
  • Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Computer Based Test and Interview

NVS Navodaya Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for eligible candidates to apply for over 1600 teaching staff positions. Interested candidates can apply for the positions at navodaya.gov.in until July 22. The NVS recruitment drive is being held for a total of 1616 different positions in Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, including Principal, Post Graduate Teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers, and Teachers.

NVS Navodaya Teacher Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Principle: 12
  • Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (Group-B): 397
  • Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Group-B): 683
  • TGT (Third Language) (Group-B): 343
  • Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B): 181

NVS Navodaya Teacher Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor’s degree, Master’s Degree, and B.Ed in relevant field with work experience.

NVS Navodaya Teacher Recruitment 2022, download the official notification 

NVS Navodaya Teacher Recruitment 2022: Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and the interview / Personal Interaction. In due course, a detailed examination schedule will be made available on the NVS website.

NVS Vacancies 2022: Application Fees

  • Principle: Rs 2000
  • PGTs: Rs 1800
  • TGTs & Miscellaneous Category: Rs 1500

NVS Recruitment 2022, direct link

NVS Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply 

  • Visit website cbseitms.nic.in/nvsrecuritment
  • Go to ‘Direct Recruitment Drive 2022-23’ under Important Links
  • Fill application form, upload documents, select post
  • Pay fee and submit form
  • Download form and take a printout for future reference.

