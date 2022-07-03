NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for 1,616 posts. While interested candidates may apply till the end of July 2022, they may do so through the official website navodaya.gov.in. The recruitment drive will fill as many as 1616 vacancies. Interested and qualified candidates should apply online at navodaya.gov.in. The online application process will be available until July 22nd. NVS will conduct a computer-based test (CBT) across the country to select candidates. The CBT for principal positions will be held only in Delhi NCR. Those who pass the exam will be required to attend an interview, followed by document verification.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT): 683

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT): 397

miscellaneous teachers: 181

principal positions: 12

NVS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

1) Principal: Candidates must have a master's degree from a recognised university with a minimum of 50 per cent in aggregate and a BEd. Candidates for the position of principal must have relevant work experience.

2) Teacher: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree and have passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). They must also have a BEd degree and be fluent in English and Hindi.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Here is how you can apply

1) Visit the official website of NVS

2) Go to the recruitment link

3) Fill in the required details

4) Make the payment

5) Save the page and download the form

NVS Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Those applying for the principal position must pay an application fee of Rs 2000, while those applying for PGT positions must pay Rs 1800. Candidates applying for TGT and other teaching positions must pay Rs 1500.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates chosen for the principal position will be paid between Rs 78,800 and Rs 2,09,200. TGT salaries range between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400, while PGT salaries range between Rs 47,600 and Rs 1,51,100. The selected candidates for the position of miscellaneous teacher will be paid between Rs. 44,900 and Rs. 1,42,400.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Written Exam

Interview (except Librarian)

Document Verification

NVS Recruitment: Age Limit

Principal - Max 50 Yrs

PGT - Max 40 Yrs

TGT - Max 35 Yrs

Music Teacher - Max 35 Yrs

Art Teacher - Max 35 Yrs

PET - Max 35 Yrs

Librarian - Max 35 Yrs

