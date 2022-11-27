topStoriesenglish
Odisha: 18-year-old girl's 'mutilated' body found; family alleges rape

The 18-year-old girl55 was missing from 23 November after she went outside to get her clothes. However, she did not return after which her family began searching for her.

  • In what can be seen as a horrendous incident, on Saturday, the body of an 18-year-old girl’s body was found on a beach in Puri in Odisha on Saturday.
  • As per the reports, her body was lying face down in her undergarments. It has been alleged by the family of the girl that she was raped.
  • Her brother said, “Her face was burnt with acid and her fingers were mutilated.”

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a horrendous incident, on Saturday, the body of an 18-year-old girl’s body was found on a beach in Puri in Odisha on Saturday.

As per the reports, her body was lying face down in her undergarments. It has been alleged by the family of the girl that she was raped. Her brother said, “Her face was burnt with acid and her fingers were mutilated.”

The girl belonged to Madhya Pradesh and was in the Puri for a visit to stay with her parents and brother at a hotel called Shanti Palace.

She was missing from 23 November after she went outside to get her clothes. However, she did not return after which her family began searching for her.

The victim’s father said, “We don’t want anything from the government, but only want justice for my daughter. I want the strictest punishment for those who did this to my daughter so that her soul rests in peace.”

