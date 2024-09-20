The Odisha police have suspended five personnel after a woman restaurant owner alleged that she was sexually harassed by officers while she and her Army officer friend were in custody.

The female friend of an Army officer, arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly misbehaving with the police, has claimed she was sexually harassed while in custody.

On Thursday, September 15, the woman was arrested by personnel of Bharatpur Police Station and later was released on bail by the high court.

The woman told the media that she was returning home with her friend, the Army officer, after closing her restaurant late at night when some men allegedly misbehaved with them and later they went to Bharatpur Police Station to seek help.

"When we reached the police station to lodge a complaint, a woman constable was there in civil dress. We approached her to lodge our complaint and send a patrol vehicle to arrest the miscreants. Instead of helping us, she abused me," the woman said, PTI reported.

The woman, currently receiving treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, stated that additional personnel arrived at the police station and asked her friend to file a complaint.

"I don't know what happened, they put him in the lockup. When I raised the voice that they cannot put an Army officer in custody as it is unlawful, two female officers started physically assaulting me," she added.

The woman claimed she fought back and bit the hand of a female police officer when the officer attempted to grab her by the neck. She alleged that police personnel then put her in a room after tying her hands and legs.

"After some time, a male officer opened the doors and kicked on my breasts several times. He lowered down my pants and his as well. Showing his private part, he asked me how much time you want to remain silent," she further added.

Meanwhile, a case was registered at the Chandaka Police Station and reportedly five police officials have been suspended.