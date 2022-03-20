Odisha: 6 boys drown in Kharasrota River in Jajpur, 3 bodies recovered

New Delhi: The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire department on Saturday (March 19, 2022) recovered bodies of three out of the six boys who drowned in the Kharasrota river in Odisha`s Jajpur.

"The locals had recovered one of the bodies before we arrived. We have rescued two others, three are still missing. The rescue operation has been halted due to low light. We will continue it from Sunday morning," said Purna Chandra Marandi, District Assistant Fire Officer.

Odisha | 3 bodies recovered, 3 still missing after six boys drowned in Kharasrota river near Bandhaamunda village ghat in Jajpur's Badasuar panchayat. We will continue with the search operation (today): Purna Chandra Marandi, District Assistant Fire Officer (19.03) pic.twitter.com/yJDqPBMnrU — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

The local told the media that the boys went to the river for taking a bath after playing Holi on Saturday.

"As they were taking a bath in the river after playing Holi, they noticed that one of them is drowning in the river. So my nephew tried to rescue his friend. One by one all of them drowned in a bid to rescue others. At last my son went to rescue and he also drowned in the river," said Satya Chandra Jena, father of one of the deceased.

