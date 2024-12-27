Odisha: Ancient Shaiva, Buddhist Sculptures Unearthed In Bhadrak District

Ancient sculptures including Shaiva and Buddhist deities, has been discovered in Odisha's Bhadrak district. These artefacts, believed to date back to the 6th or 7th century CE, were unearthed near the Baitarani River in the village of Maninathpur, located within the Bhandaripokhari block.

The findings offer an important glimpse into the region's rich cultural and religious heritage.

Discovery Details

The discovery came to light earlier this week when a local youth, Bibekananda, stumbled upon a statue during his morning walk. Recognizing its importance, he promptly informed the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and local researcher Biswambhar Raut.

Upon visiting the site, Raut identified 18 ancient sculptures, some of which were rare depictions of Shaiva and Buddhist deities. The sculptures were scattered across the area, with some including intricately carved miniature temples and 'argha stupas'.

The Sculptures and Their Significance

Among the sculptures, researchers found representations of Shaiva deities such as Shiva, Parvati, and Ganesha. Buddhist figures like Buddha, Tara, and Padmapani were also present.

These artefacts, made from Khondalite stone, are not only valuable for their artistic craftsmanship but also for the insight they provide into the region’s religious and cultural blend during the 6th to 8th centuries.

Prominent archaeologist Sunil Pattnaik, who inspected the site, confirmed the historical importance of these findings. He praised the intricate carvings, which depict not only deities but also dynamic scenes, including dancing figures and representations of Bhairava. Some of the miniature temples discovered stand up to 4.5 feet tall, adding to the significance of the discovery.

Preservation and Further Research

Following the discovery, the sculptures were transferred to the Buddhist Vihara Museum for preservation and display. Tanuja Sirka Singh, the District Culture Officer of Bhadrak, played a key role in ensuring that the sculptures were stored safely in the museum.

The artefacts are now set to attract the attention of historians and researchers eager to explore their cultural value.

The find is expected to contribute to a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural interactions between Shaivism and Buddhism in the region during the ancient period. As further excavations may be conducted, these sculptures are anticipated to shed more light on the area’s religious practices and artistic traditions.

Comparison with Other Recent Discoveries

This discovery in Bhadrak follows a similar archaeological find in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, where three ancient idols were uncovered near a newly discovered Hindu temple. The idols, believed to represent Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartikeya, were discovered while digging a well. Like the Bhadrak findings, these artefacts are now being examined and preserved for further research.