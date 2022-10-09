Odisha approves 10 industrial projects worth Rs 1,923 crores, likely to generate employment for over 5,000 people

Bhubaneswar: State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) of the Government of Odisha on Saturday (October 8, 2022) held its 113th meeting under the chairpersonship of Chief Secretary of Odisha Suresh Chandra Mahapatra. The committee approved 10 industrial projects worth Rs 1923.60 crores that would generate employment opportunities for over 5,170 people in the state. The projects approved in the meeting belonged to diverse sectors like Power & Renewable Energy, Chemicals, IT&ESDM, Food Processing, Oil & Gas, Metal downstream, Technical Textiles, Tourism and Infrastructure. The approved projects will be set up across Odisha with 4 of the projects being set up in Khordha, and 1 each in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Keonjhar and Angul.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of M/s Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited to set up a manufacturing unit of new technology eco-friendly Batteries Fuel Cell, Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC batteries), and Power storage & Solar batteries in the Angul Aluminium Park with a proposed investment of Rs 481 crores generating employment for over 1,150 people in the state.

The committee also gave a nod to the proposal of M/s Silox India Private Limited to set up a chemical manufacturing unit in the Paradeep Industrial Area. The unit is expected to produce 25000 MTPA Sodium Formaldehyde Sulphoxylate, 2000 MTPA Zinc Formaldehyde Sulphoxylate & 15000 MTP Metal Salts of Cobalt, Nickel, Magnesium, Lithium, and Zinc. The unit is being set up with an investment of Rs 500 crore and is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 800 people in the state.

The committee also approved the investment of Rs 265 crore of M/s Happiest Minds Technologies Limited in setting up a software development centre facility offering IT services at O-Hub in Info-valley SEZ, Bhubaneswar. The project is expected to create over 1500 highly skilled job opportunities in the state.

In the Hospitality sector, the committee approved M/s MGM Resorts Pvt. Ltd.’s 5-star Hotel Hyatt Regency with an investment of Rs 180 Crores. The project will be coming up in the New Marine Drive Road, Puri. The committee also approved M/s Oil India Limited’s Oil and Gas exploration units with an installed capacity of 10KLPD each in Astaranga, Puri and Patkura, Kendrapada. OIL will be investing over Rs 108 crores in the state creating employment opportunities for over 115 people in these two locations.

In the agro and food processing sector, the Rs 150 crore worth aqua feed manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 1,80,000 MT proposed by M/s IFB Agro Industries Limited was also approved by the committee. The project will be set up in the Somanathpur Industrial Estate, Balasore with an estimated employment potential of over 270.