Odisha Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Naveen Patnaik To Lose Power? BJP Likely To Make Significant Gains

New Delhi: The last phase of the state assembly elections and Lok Sabha Election in Odisha ended, which consisted total of 147 assembly seats while 21 Lok Sabha seats. The election for assembly seats took place in four phases which are May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The assembly election in Odisha was concluded simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. Now various organisations announced the results of Exit polls.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, BJP may secure 62 to 80 seats in Odisha assembly elections, while BJD under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's leadership expected to win 62 to 80 seats. Congress party are expected to secure 5-8 seats.

The Axis My India exit poll prediction suggested that the BJP vote share can rise to 42 per cent, in comparison with BJD's projected vote share, which is also anticipated to drop to 42 per cent. While the congress is expected to secure 12 per cent.

2019 Odhisha Assembly Sabha Election

In the 2019 Assembly Sabha elections, BJD secured 112 seats out of 147 seats. The BJP secured 23 seats in the state while Congress won 9 seats. The results for the assembly election 2024 are also scheduled to be held on June 4, concurrently with Lok Sabha results.

Odisha Lok Sabha Exit Polls Results

According to the Republic PMarq Exit Poll, NDA is expected to secure 14 seats, while the BJD may win 8 seats. Meanwhile, the News18 Mega Exit Poll predicted BJP-led NDA may win 13-15 seats out of the total 21 Lok Sabha seats, on the other hand, the BJD may gain 6-8 seats.