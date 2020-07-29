Odisha Board 10th result 2020 on BSE website bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in today

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the BSE Odisha 10th result 2020 today at BSE Odisha's official website. The Odisha HSC 10th results 2020 will be announced at 9 am through video conference. BSE Odisha's official website is bseodisha.nic.in and result will also be available on orissaresults.nic.in. The Odisha HSC 10th results 2020 link will be activated at 11.30 am.

Around 5.34 lakh students who had appeared for the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha HSC examination will be getting their results today.

This will end the long wait for thousands of the candidates who appeared for the Odisha board Class 10 matriculation examination 2020 and had been waiting for their results.

Know How To Check BSE Odisha HSC 10th results 2020 online:

-Go to the official websites bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

-Click on the ‘download result link’.

-Enter your roll number.

-The results will appear on the home screen.

The students can check their result via SMS, for that a candidate needs to send OR01<RollNo> to 5676750.

BSE president Ramashis Hazra had earlier said the board is most likely to announce the result by the end of July. A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examinations this year. The exams had ended on March 2 this year.

Though the examination was not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed, he said. The evaluation of the answer sheets was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In 2019, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Odisha BSE exams. The overall passing percentage in Odisha 10th result was 70.78%.

Meanwhile, the result of class 12 exam will be declared in August, dates of which are not year confirmed. The pending exams of plus two were earlier cancelled in the state.