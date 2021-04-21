Odisha Board cancels Class 10 exams, postpones class 12 exams for 2021 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneshwar: Amid rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Wednesday (April 21) decided to cancel the class 10th board exams for 2021 across all schools in the state, according to the state Education Ministry. It further said that the results of Class 10 students to be prepared by the Board on basis of objective criteria.

The decision to effect was taken a day after a large number of students staged a protest in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence on Tuesday, seeking cancellation of the annual matriculation (Class 10) examination in view of the COVID-19 situation.

Notably, the Odisha Board's class 10 examination was scheduled to be held from May 3, 2021.

Odisha Minister School & Mass Education, Samir Ranjan Dash, reportedly said that the government has also cancelled all the examination of Odisha State Board of Madrasa Education scheduled to be conducted from May 19. Ranjan Dash further stated that those candidates who will not be satisfied with the marks awarded to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to take the examination as and when the conditions would be conducive for the same.

Meanwhile, the class 12 board examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has also been postponed, and the exams will take place when the COVID-19 situation improves.

The state today has reported 4,851 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education canceled and postponed the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations respectively, in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The Indian School Certificate Examinations too followed the suit and announced the postponement of Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC board examinations in light of rising coronavirus cases.