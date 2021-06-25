Odisha BSE class 10 result 2021: When and where to check marks, complete details inside

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is all set to announce the HSC or class 10 result at around 4 pm on Friday (June 25). Students can check their results on the official websites of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or at bse.odisha.ac.in after 6 pm. Meanwhile, candidates are also advised to keep a check on the official websites regularly to stay updated regarding the result notifications.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha cancelled the board examination of class 10 for the academic year 2020-2021 on April 21. The decision was taken in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before canceling the exams, the board earlier put on hold the board examinations and did not clarify whether the examination will be held in the coming days or not.

Odisha BSE exam 2021: How to check scorecard

Step 1: Visit official websites of BSE at bseodisha.nic.in or at bse.odisha.ac.in after 6 pm on June 25

Step 2: Click on the result tab for class 10 2021

Step 3: Enter credentials like Roll Number, Registration Number, or verification code to log in

Step 4: Click on Submit and the results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference

Students are advised to keep their details to themselves in order to log in quickly.

Odisha BSE exam 2021: How to check result on mobile phone

In case students are not able to check the result on the website due to heavy traffic on wesbite or internet connectivity, they can check their scorecard on mobile phone. Candidates will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.

The result will be sent to you on your mobile number.

Marking scheme for Odisha BSE exam 2021

The evaluation has been split into two: 40 percent from the performance of class 9 and 60 percent from the performance in Class 10 practice tests.

This is for the first time that the results of class 10 are going to be declared without holding the annual examinations.

Earlier, on April 21, 2021, the Odisha board had announced that due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state the board examination is being cancelled for the current academic year (2021-22). Around 650,000 students were to write the board examination. The Odisha Board class 10 exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to May 15.

