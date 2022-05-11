Odisha Class 10 board exams: 43,489 students skip, govt orders probe

The Odisha authorities has ordered a probe into the absence of 43,489 Class X college students on this 12 months’s Excessive College Certificates (HSC) exams that ended on Might 7. The transfer comes after the college and mass training division discovered that of the 5.71 lakh college students who had crammed up types for the examination, solely 5.3 lakh really appeared.

College and Mass Training Secretary Bishnupada Sethi has written to all district training officers (DEOs), asking them to probe the large-scale absenteeism of scholars of their respective districts. The DEOs have additionally been directed to conduct a school-wise evaluation for his or her districts and submit a report inside 10 days.

The utmost absentees had been recorded from Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Bolangir districts.

The HSC exams, performed by the Board of Secondary Training (BSE), started on April 30 and had been performed throughout 3,540 centres within the state. In 2021, solely 4,412 college students had missed the examination.

“The absenteeism of 1000’s of candidates from the HSC examination this 12 months is unquestionably a matter of concern. The DEOs have been requested to submit a report on the school-wise evaluation of absenteeism of their respective districts and replace the identical in a Google Kind,” Sethi stated.

“College students’ research had been severely affected as a consequence of Covid-19 pandemic. They could have dropped out of the examination as a consequence of lack of preparation,” stated Odisha College and Mass Training Minister Samir Ranjan Sprint. This 12 months, Sprint identified, the state authorities had waived the examination charge for matric college students in view of the Covid state of affairs.

In the meantime, the Odisha State Fee for Safety of Little one Rights (OSCPCR) has additionally taken a suo-motu cognizance of the large-scale absence of scholars within the HSC exams and has requested the director of secondary training and BSE to look into the matter and furnish a report this week.