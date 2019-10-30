close

Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces financial aid to childcare bodies

The announcement by Naveen Patnaik states that the district Redcross Societies will receive an amount of 10 lakh each for childcare.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces financial aid to childcare bodies

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced financial assistance to all childcare institutions as necessary support and humanitarian intervention.

As per the announcement, the district Redcross Societies will receive an amount of 10 lakh each for this purpose.

Basing on the additional requirements of districts like Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Balasore, Keonjhar, Sundergarh and Sambalpur, an additional Rs 10 lakh will be given to these districts, said a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

This amount will be given from the Chief Minister`s Relief Fund (CMRF) and other sources.

It has been done keeping in view the welfare and comfort of children residing in various childcare institutions in the state, the statement said.

The Chief Minister had earlier directed Ministers and senior officers visiting districts to have lunch in these institutions and enquire about the well-being of the children.

In another development, the Odisha government-appointed senior bureaucrats to improve overall performance, infrastructure, development and functioning of medical colleges and hospitals and to oversee progress of proposed medical colleges.

A total of 10 senior IAS officers appointed as coordinating officers for 13 medical colleges and hospitals, said the CMO.
 

 

