Samaleshwari Express

Odisha: Engine of Samaleshwari Express catches fire; driver killed

The train plies between West Bengal's Howrah Junction, and Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur. 

Odisha: Engine of Samaleshwari Express catches fire; driver killed

The driver of the Samaleshwari Express train was killed on Tuesday after the engine of the train caught fire when another engine coming from the opposite direction on the track reportedly rammed into it. The accident took place at 4.30 pm between Rayagada district's Singapur Road and Keutagada in Odisha. 

The train plies between West Bengal's Howrah Junction, and Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur. 

Two station masters on duty at Keutagada and Singapur has been placed under suspension, according to Railways sources.

Only the train engine has been affected and the train has been separated from the engine. The train passengers have not been affected by the fire. 
The driver of the train was charred to death.

Samaleshwari ExpressSamaleshwari Express accident
