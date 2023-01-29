Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das Shot at by cop, Taken to Hospital

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was on Sunday (January 29, 2023) shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district. Das, a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader, was shot at in the Brajrajnagar town of the district when he was on his way to attend a meeting.

"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar Deputy superintendent of police Gupteswar Bhoi told the media.

"We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the firing. Strong action will be initiated against ASI Das," he added.

As per the initial reports, the ASI used his service revolver to fire at the Minister.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condemns attack on Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack on his cabinet colleague Naba Kishore Das and prayed for his early recovery.

"I am shocked at the unfortunate incident of attack on honourable minister Shri Naba Das. I strongly condemn the attack on him. I pray for his early recovery," he said.

"Crime branch has been directed to take up the investigation of the case. Senior officers of the crime branch have been asked to go to the spot," Patnaik added.