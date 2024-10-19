Odisha Horror: Man Set On Fire As Kangaroo Court Charges Black Magic Accusations

Bhubaneswar: A 50-year-old man was fighting for his life at a hospital in Odisha's Nuapada district after he was allegedly set on fire by villagers, accusing him of practising black magic, police said on Saturday.

The residents of Portipada village had convened a meeting on Friday evening, and the victim, Kham Singh Majhi, was asked to be present there.

The kangaroo court charged him with practising black magic, and as a "punishment", tied him with ropes made of straw and set him on fire, police said.

As the blaze engulfed him, Majhi ran from one house to the other, screaming and shouting in pain. As no one came forward to help him, he finally jumped into a pond.

He was rescued from the pond by his family who admitted him to the Sinappli government hospital. As his condition was critical, he was transferred to the district headquarters hospital, police said.

"The villagers had called a meeting and threatened my father with dire consequences for performing black magic. As he denied the charges, they first beat him up and then set him on fire," alleged Majhi's son Hemlal.

SDPO of Khariar Arup Behera said a case was registered at the Sinapalli police station, a search was underway for the accused persons.

"Most of the people have fled their houses when police reached the village," he said.

"As per the allegation, an attempt was made to burn him alive. The investigation is now at the preliminary stage. We will ascertain the reason for the attack only after a thorough probe," he added.