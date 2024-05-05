Odisha Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Three Relatives, Three Parties, And One Seat

New Delhi: The Gunupur Assembly seat in Odisha’s Rayagada district is set for a three-way showdown, as three individuals from the same family are ready to lock horns on May 13 based on tickets from different parties.

The incumbent MLA, Raghunath Gamang, from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), who is vying for another term in office, is fielded against his grandson, Satyajit Gamang, who is running as the Congress party candidate. Adding another layer to this familial battle is Trinath Gamang, a nephew of Satyajit on the Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) ticket, reported PTI.

BJD candidate Raghunath Gamang is campaigning on the various development initiatives taken by the current Naveen Patnaik government. Talking about his strategy, he told PTI, "I am seeking votes based on the development work undertaken by the state government in our constituency.” He further expressed his confidence in securing another term from Gunupur.

Riding the infamous ‘Modi wave’ is Trinath from the BJP, who has faith in the Union government’s housing and other developmental schemes and is wooing voters based on these promises. He said, "My priorities include securing Notified Area Council (NAC) status for Padmapur.“ He said that after his victory, he would work on enhancing irrigation facilities in the area.

During the last elections, the Congress party was the second most-voted party. Relying on these statistics, Satyajit expressed confidence in putting up a strong fight. "Apart from the Congress manifesto, I aim to bolster healthcare facilities and explore job opportunities for the youth in our area with the establishment of agro-based industries," said Satyajit while talking to PTI.

Gunupur Assembly constituency has a total of 2,21,495 voters, including 1,14,762 female voters.

(Based on inputs from PTI)