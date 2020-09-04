हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Odisha man arrested for posting hate messages against PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Adityanath on social media

A 42-year-old man from Odisha's Cuttack district was arrested for allegedly posting hate messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

Odisha man arrested for posting hate messages against PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Adityanath on social media

Bhubaneswar: A 42-year-old man from Odisha's Cuttack district was arrested for allegedly posting hate messages against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The accused, hailing from Kusumbi village, was held by an Uttar Pradesh Police team on Thursday.

He has been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 124A (Sedition), police said.

"The Uttar Pradesh Police had sought the help of the local police here. Our personnel extended necessary cooperation to the team to nab the accused," Superintendent of 
Police, Cuttack (Sadar), Jugal Kishore Banoth, told PTI.

A case had been registered against the man at Singhabali police station in the northern state.

The UP Police team plans to take the man, who runs a small business in Salipur in Odisha, on transit remand, they added.

PM ModiYogi AdityanathOdisha Police
