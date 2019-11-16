Odisha minister gives clarification on govt brochure terming Mahatma Gandhi's death an accident

Bhubaneswar: Mass education Minister Samir Ranjan Das on Saturday gave his statement in the legislative assembly over an alleged government brochure terming Mahatma Gandhi's death an accident.

He said that the officer responsible for the mistake has been dismissed from service and two others were asked for an explanation. He further added that within a month, a revised booklet will be published.

Congress leader Narasingha Mishra had raised this issue on the floor of the house on Friday.

Mishra had said that the Odisha government is misleading the students by distributing a booklet with wrong information that the death of Mahatma Gandhi was an accident.

On Friday, the speaker of the assembly had directed the minister to give a statement in this regardMeanwhile, all BJP MLAs boycotted the Assembly on the Smitarani Biswal Murder case demanding a CBI Inquiry. They were seen protesting in front of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Odisha Assembly.