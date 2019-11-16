close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahatma Gandhi

Odisha minister gives clarification on govt brochure terming Mahatma Gandhi's death an accident

The minister said that the officer responsible for the mistake has been dismissed from service and two others were asked for an explanation. He further added that within a month, a revised booklet will be published.

Odisha minister gives clarification on govt brochure terming Mahatma Gandhi&#039;s death an accident

Bhubaneswar: Mass education Minister Samir Ranjan Das on Saturday gave his statement in the legislative assembly over an alleged government brochure terming Mahatma Gandhi's death an accident.

He said that the officer responsible for the mistake has been dismissed from service and two others were asked for an explanation. He further added that within a month, a revised booklet will be published.

Congress leader Narasingha Mishra had raised this issue on the floor of the house on Friday.

Live TV

Mishra had said that the Odisha government is misleading the students by distributing a booklet with wrong information that the death of Mahatma Gandhi was an accident.

On Friday, the speaker of the assembly had directed the minister to give a statement in this regardMeanwhile, all BJP MLAs boycotted the Assembly on the Smitarani Biswal Murder case demanding a CBI Inquiry. They were seen protesting in front of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Odisha Assembly. 

Tags:
Mahatma Gandhiodisha government brochuremahatma gandhi's death
Next
Story

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sanctions Rs 1.88 crore for madrasas in Rajasthan

Must Watch

PT13M

Watch top news stories of this hour