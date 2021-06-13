Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Sub-Inspector post, first time transgenders can apply too

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Recruitment Board, State Police Headquarters, Cuttack has released notification for the recruitment of Odisha Police Sub-inspector on a contractual basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website of Odisha Police- odishapolice.gov.in.

The application process is scheduled to begin on June 22 and will end on July 7, 2021.

The recruitment process consists of a combined competitive recruitment exam 2021 for the recruitment of 477 posts of Sub Inspector of Police on a contractual basis in Odisha Police.

"For the first time, a public advertisement has been issued seeking application from transgender people in government jobs in the state. Including the transgender people in the force will not only boost the confidence of the community, but also change the society's perception towards transgender people," Mahasangh founder president Pratap Kumar Sahu said.

Vacancy:

477 posts for the Sub Inspector of Police.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Candidates who have not taken Odia as a subject in HSC standard must possess a requisite certificate of passing ME standard in Odia as a language subject.

Age Limit: The candidates aged under 21 years and above 25 years of age as of January 1, 2021, are eligible to apply for the posts.

Upper age limit relaxation of five years in case of ST, SC, SEBC and women candidates.

ALSO READ: Odisha allows recruitment of transgenders in police services

Selection Process: The selection will be based on the Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) and physical efficiency test.

Computer-Based Recruitment Examination: The examination consists of mainly two papers.

Paper-I: General English and Odisha language paper for 100 marks.

Paper-II: General studies paper for 200 marks.

The questions paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ).

Each correct answer will carry 1 mark and for each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

No marks will be awarded or deducted for unattempted questions.

ALSO READ: Odisha government orders probe into 'fake' COVID-19 medicine circulation

Live TV