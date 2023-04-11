Odisha Schools, Anganwadi Centres Closed Till April 16 Due To Rising Temperature

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the administration to keep all anganwadi centres and schools closed from April 12 till April 16 in view of rising temperatures across the state. He also asked officials to ensure a smooth supply of drinking water and a continuous power supply.

"In view of intense heat wave condition, anganwadis and all schools, both government and private up to Class 12, will remain closed from tomorrow till April 16," Naveen Patnaik said in an official order.

Keeping in view the heat wave conditions in the State, CM directed all schools upto class 10th and Anganwadi centres to remain closed from tomorrow (Wednesday, April 12, 2023) till April 16, 2023. pic.twitter.com/aCnDvQb11v — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 11, 2023

CM also advised to keep in touch with professional Met Agencies to collect information about Monsoon and prepare advanced planning. Reviewing various activities of @HFWOdisha, CM expressed satisfaction on the functioning of #BSKY scheme & advised prompt care to beneficiaries. April 11, 2023

Odisha Tuesday turned into a virtual cauldron as the mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark at nine places.

Baripada recorded the highest temperature at 41.6 degrees Celsius, while state capital Bhubaneswar saw a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

The IMD has issued a heat-wave warning for several districts from April 13-15, including Balasore, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda.

"Due to northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature is very likely to rise further by 3-4 degrees Celsius in interior Odisha during the next four days, and at many places in other districts of the state," it said.