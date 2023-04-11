topStoriesenglish2593889
Odisha Schools, Anganwadi Centres Closed Till April 16 Due To Rising Temperature

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directed all anganwadi centres and schools to be closed till April 16 as the mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark at as many as nine places.

Last Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the administration to keep all anganwadi centres and schools closed from April 12 till April 16 in view of rising temperatures across the state. He also asked officials to ensure a smooth supply of drinking water and a continuous power supply.

"In view of intense heat wave condition, anganwadis and all schools, both government and private up to Class 12, will remain closed from tomorrow till April 16," Naveen Patnaik said in an official order.

Odisha Tuesday turned into a virtual cauldron as the mercury crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark at nine places.

Baripada recorded the highest temperature at 41.6 degrees Celsius, while state capital Bhubaneswar saw a maximum temperature of 40.7 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

The IMD has issued a heat-wave warning for several districts from April 13-15, including Balasore, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, and Jharsuguda.

"Due to northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the maximum temperature is very likely to rise further by 3-4 degrees Celsius in interior Odisha during the next four days, and at many places in other districts of the state," it said.

Odisha SchoolsAnganwadi centresOdisha weatherWeather UpdateNaveen Patnaik

