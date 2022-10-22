Odisha SHOCKER: 3 women of family among 4 electrocuted to death in separate incidents

Odisha: Four people, including three women of a family, were electrocuted to death in separate incidents in Odisha's Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Saturday, police said. Three women from Juanga tribe came in contact with live electric wires when they went inside a jungle near their Tangiri Juangsahi village in Telkoi area to graze their goats, a police officer said, adding the trio died on the spot.

The live wires dangled in the air because one of the villagers had illegally pulled power from the main line for farming purposes. The three died on the spot, and their remains were discovered by a police team with the assistance of authorities from the energy department. Kathi Juanga, Niradhi Juanga, and Manjari Juanga have been identified as the deceased. A goat also died as a result of electrocution.

In another incident in Mayurbhanj, a young man was accidentally electrocuted while attempting to capture fish using live electric wires in the canal water at Nandurusahi hamlet, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kaptipada police station. Santosh Dutt, the teenager, and other locals had gone to a nearby canal to catch fish. They were seated on the canal's side. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, sources added.

(With PTI Inputs)