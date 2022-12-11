topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ODISHA

Odisha SHOCKER: Couple hacked to death on suspicion of practising sorcery

"It appears that suspicion of practising witchcraft was behind the murders. One person was detained. Further investigation is underway," Keonjhar Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mahapatra told PTI.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 10:56 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Odisha SHOCKER: Couple hacked to death on suspicion of practising sorcery

Keonjhar: A 45-year-old man and his wife were hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Odisha's Keonjhar district with the police claiming that the double murder was committed on suspicion that they practised witchcraft, an official said on Sunday. Their bodies were found in a pool of blood outside their house in Rasool Jhumukipatiya Sahi village under Daitari police station on Sunday morning.

"It appears that suspicion of practising witchcraft was behind the murders. One person was detained. Further investigation is underway," Keonjhar Superintendent of Police Mitrabhanu Mahapatra told PTI.

The couple's daughter Singo said that her father Bahada Murmu and his wife Dhani (35) were sleeping outside their room on Saturday night.

"I was sleeping inside a room. After hearing a scream, I came out and saw that my parents were lying in a pool of blood," Singo said. She called up her uncle Kisan Marandi and informed him what had happened.

"I got a call at around 12:30 am from Singo. I, along with my elder son, reached the village on a motorcycle," Marandi said. On being informed, a police team reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections