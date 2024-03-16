Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh And Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Voting, Result Day, Full Schedule
The term of the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly ends on June 11, that of the 60-member Arunachal assembly on June 2, of 147-member Odisha assembly on June 24 and the 32-member Sikkim assembly on June 2.
The Election Commission of India today announced poll dates for assembly elections to four states - Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha. While the voting will take place in April and May, the counting of votes will take place along with the Lok Sabha election results. The term of the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly ends on June 11, that of the 60-member Arunachal assembly on June 2, of 147-member Odisha assembly on June 24 and the 32-member Sikkim assembly on June 2. While Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal vote in a single phase, Odisha will go to the polls in four phases.
Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule
Odisha assembly elections will be held in four phases for the 147 seats starting May 13.
Phase-1 - 28 Constituencies
Issue of Notification: April 18
Last Date for filing Nominations: April 25
Scrutiny of Nominations: April 26
Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: April 29
Date of Poll: May 13
Phase- 2 - 35 Constituencies
Issue of Notification: April 26
Last Date for filing Nominations: May 3
Scrutiny of Nominations: May 4
Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: May 6
Date of Poll: May 20
Phase-3 - 42 Constituencies
Issue of Notification: April 29
Last Date for filing Nominations: May 6
Scrutiny of Nominations: May 7
Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: May 9
Date of Poll: May 25
Phase-4 - 42 Constituencies
Issue of Notification: May 7
Last Date for filing Nominations: May 14
Scrutiny of Nominations: May 15
Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: May 17
Date of Poll: May 17
Counting of votes: June 4
Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule - 175 Constituencies
Issue of Notification: April 18
Last Date for filing Nominations: April 25
Scrutiny of Nominations: April 26
Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: April 29
Date of Poll: May 13
Result: June 4
Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule - 32 Constituencies
Issue of Notification: March 20
Last Date for filing Nominations: March 27
Scrutiny of Nominations: March 28
Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: March 30
Date of Poll: April 19
Counting of Votes: June 4
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule - 60 Constituencies
Issue of Notification: March 20
Last Date for filing Nominations: March 27
Scrutiny of Nominations: March 28
Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: March 30
Date of Poll: April 19
The counting of votes will be held on Jun 4 along with the Lok Sabha election results.
