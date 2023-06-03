Odisha Train Accident: World Leaders Pay Condolences To Victims

The world woke up to the tragic news of the Odisha triple train accident in which around 288 people lost their lives while over 900 got injured. While the rescue and relief operations are underway, world leaders have expressed their grief on the loss of lives. Prime Minister of Canada, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other leaders joined the world in expressing their condolences.

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi expressed his deepest condolence to the families. "I'm deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India," Korosi tweeted.

Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India, said, "Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment in Odisha. Speedy recovery to the injured."

Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said that her thoughts are with the people of India. "We send our deepest sympathies following the devastating train crash in India's eastern Odisha state. Our thoughts are also with the many injured, and with the emergency personnel working to assist them," said Wong.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the victims & those injured. I hope for a speedy recovery for all those affected. Sri Lanka stands with India in this time of grief."

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen stated, "Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need."

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau said, "The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India."

On Friday, in one of the worst railway disasters in India, three trains (two express trains and one freight train) collided following the derailment of one of the two express trains in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process. The accident has killed at least 288 people and injured more than 900 others.