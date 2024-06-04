Odisha Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2024: BJP Creates History Marking End Of Naveen Era

Odisha Lok Sabha Results 2024: In the Odisha assembly election 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scripted history by securing a clear majority against the popular government of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), ending Naveen Patnaik's 24-year-long tenure. As per Election Commission of India data, the BJP is leading/won 81 seats while the ruling BJD managed to win/lead just 47 seats. Congress, on the other hand, improved its tally by bagging/leading 15 assembly constituencies. This is the first time that a BJP government will be formed in Odisha.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comfortably crossed the halfway mark of 74 seats while the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will have to relinquish power after ruling the state for 24-long-years. As per data by the poll body out of the 147 Assembly constituencies, the Indian National Congress (INC) was leading on 16 seats and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) was ahead on one seat and independents on three seats in Odisha. The BJP has been making efforts to enter the bastion of Biju Janata Dal.

Odisha, with a total of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies and 147 Assembly constituencies, went to polls across four phases with the first phase held on May 13, and the following phases held on May 20, May 25, and June 1. Voting in Odisha concluded on June 1, along with the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The assembly polls in Odisha were conducted simultaneously along with the parliamentary elections.

The BJP, which had not been a significant force in the state before, made notable progress by capturing 8 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, up from just 1 seat in 2014. In the last Assembly elections in 2019 in Odisha, of the 147 seats, the BJD won 112 seats, the BJP won 23 and the Congress won nine seats.