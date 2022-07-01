Odisha`s Puri all set to celebrate Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath today

Puri (Odisha): The holy city of Odisha`s Puri is all set to celebrate the famous Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath on Friday (July 1) as the three Raths of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra have been pulled and put stationed in front of the Singha Dwara of the Shreemandira on Thursday itself. Odisha Police has made top-notch security arrangements keeping the expected crowd at the festival in mind. The Ratha Yatra festival takes place every year on the second day of the Shukla Paksha in the months of June or July. This year the festival falls on July 1. The three chariots are built a new, every year ahead of the annual chariot festival.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday night inspected preparation for #JagannathRathYatra at Puri Railway Station.

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made magnificent sand art with the message: On this Rath Yatra, let us pledge to "Say no to single-use Plastic". Pattnaik makes 125 sand chariots to mark Lord Jagannath RathYatra, adding "This time we have created 125 sand chariots to mark the holy rath yatra of Lord Jagannath. It will be our new world record."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people on the occasion of Rath Yatra, adding "I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra of Odisha, depicting the annual journey of Lord Jagannatha, considered to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, witnesses the coming together of the entire community in celebration of the grace and divinity of the Lord."

Naidu further said, "Devotees who join the Rath Yatra consider it their blessing to pull the chariot of the Lord Jagannatha. The splendour and grandeur of the Rath Yatra is truly unparalleled. May the pious and noble ideals associated with Rath Yatra enrich our lives with peace and harmony."

On Lord Jagannath RathYatra, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb told ANI, "Greatest festival of Supreme Lord is Rath Yatra which happens every year. For last two years devotees' participation was barred due to pandemic but is allowed this year...expecting huge public participation today."

The Ratha Yatra, also known as the Chariot Celebration of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, is the most prominent Hindu festival in the Puri city of Odisha. Vibrant colours, enthusiastic faces, crowded shops, and cheery craftspeople are just a few of the highlights of Rath Yatra in Puri, the popular Chariot celebration held on a big scale every year outside Jagannatha Temple.

(With ANI Inputs)