Dhanush

OFB gets nod for bulk production of 'Dhanush': All you need to know about India's long-range artillery gun

Dhanush is the first-ever indigenous 155 mm x 45 calibre long-range artillery gun developed by India.

OFB gets nod for bulk production of &#039;Dhanush&#039;: All you need to know about India&#039;s long-range artillery gun
Image Courtesy: MoD

NEW DELHI: The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) on Tuesday received clearance from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Indian Army for the production of 114 'Dhanush' long-range artillery guns. 

Here are its salient features:

-Described as a product of joint efforts of the OFB and the Indian Army, this is the first ever indigenous 155 mm x 45 calibre long-range artillery gun.

-'Dhanush' is the first long-range artillery gun to be produced in India under the NDA government's  'Make in India' initiative.

-Dhanush is also referred to as “desi Bofors”.

-It has a strike range of 38 kilometres and 81 percent of its components are indigenously sourced.

-The gun is equipped with inertial navigation-based sighting system, auto-laying facility, on-board ballistic computation and an advanced day and night direct firing system. 

-The indigenous gun’s hitting range is said to 11 km more than the imported Bofors guns.

-The self-propulsion unit allows the gun to negotiate and deploy itself in mountainous terrains with ease. 

-'Dhanush' has also been electronically upgraded to enhance firing accuracies, laying speeds of the existing gun and to provide compatibility with various kinds of ammunition as well. 

-The Dhanush artillery gun system has earlier passed tests under severe cold conditions in Sikkim and Leh and in hot and humid weather in Balasore, Odisha, Babina in Jhansi and in the desert of Pokhran in Rajasthan.

-According to a statement issued by the OFB, the performance of 'Dhanush' has been evaluated under arduous conditions in several phases. The gun travelled extensively in a towed and self-propelled mode in all terrains, including desert and high altitude, with each gun clocking over 1,600 km. 

-Such an extensive exercise was carried out by the user for the first time for any gun system under the process of induction, according to OFB. 

-DRDO, DGQA, Defence PSUs such as BEL and PSUs including SAIL and several private sector enterprises have also contributed to the development of the artillery gun. 

-The manufacture of a 155 mm modern artillery gun was initially a challenge for the OFB. This was due to a change in the vision parameters from 155x39 calibre to 155x45 calibre. 

-The OFB received the Transfer of Technology (ToT) documents pertaining to 155x39 calibre and then converted it to 155x45 calibre successfully. 

