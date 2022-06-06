हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai school

Offline classes in Mumbai school postponed for 3rd time, Parents demand fee back

According to the media reports, the managing director of the school has assured that the school will reopen in another month.

Mumbai: Hundreds of parents in Mumbai’s Mulund staged a protest and demanded the fees back after school postponed opening the premises for offline classes for the third time, reported Free Press Journal. The parents were agitated as the school postponed the resumption of offline classes for the third time and demanded a proper explanation for the delay from the school management. The issue was reportedly due to the delay in the construction of the school’s new building. While some parents demanded a refund of the fees paid during the course of online classes, others demanded that the classes must resume in a rented space for the time being till the building work is completed, the FPJ report said.

According to the FPJ report, the managing director of the Green Acres foundation has assured that the school will begin in another month in a video message.

Previously, the school had classes in rented premises, which it abandoned in 2020 due to the pandemic lockdown. In 2021, work on the new buildings began.

Meanwhile, the parents say that they were told that the classes will re-open in March. Then it was rescheduled to June 6, and then they were told the school needed extra time to start after which the parents began demonstrations.

According to FPJ, the parents claim that the school premises is still under construction and does not have an occupancy permit (OC).

