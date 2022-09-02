NewsIndia
OFSS BIHAR

OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 Second Merit list RELEASED at ofssbihar.in- Direct link here

OFSS Bihar Second Merit List 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has declared the OFSS Bihar Class 11 second merit list today, September 2, 2022 on the official website of OFSS, ofssbihar.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 Second Merit list RELEASED at ofssbihar.in- Direct link here

OFSS Bihar Second Merit List 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has officially declared the second merit list for the candidates. The OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 second merit list has been released. The second merit list will be released today, according to the most recent BSEB update, which was made public yesterday. Candidates should be aware that the link to view the OFSS Bihar Class 11th Second Merit List has been activated. 

OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 Second Merit List: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website of the OFSS Bihar- ofssbihar.in
  • Candidates then have to click on the merit list link on the homepage
  • Enter the details
  • The merit list will appear on the screen
  • Download it and then proceed ahead with the admission process

OFSS Bihar Second Merit List 2022; direct link here

The application procedure will start today, September 2, 2022, and will end on September 7, 2022, if everything goes according to plan. The option entry date and the slide-up option date both started today.

Live Tv

ofss biharofss bihar second merit listofss bihar class 11 second merit list releasedofssbihar inofss bihar class 11th second merit listBSEBofss bihar class 11th 2022 second merit list

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature
DNA Video
DNA: Why the youth are running away from responsibilities?
DNA Video
DNA: UN report on condition of Uyghur Muslims in China
DNA Video
DNA: Resignations on Moral Rights are outdated now!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Is common man's life, the cheapest thing in the country?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A helmet that is complete air purifier!
DNA Video
DNA: Rebellious attitude of PoK against Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Gorbachev become a Western hero?