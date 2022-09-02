OFSS Bihar Second Merit List 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has officially declared the second merit list for the candidates. The OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 second merit list has been released. The second merit list will be released today, according to the most recent BSEB update, which was made public yesterday. Candidates should be aware that the link to view the OFSS Bihar Class 11th Second Merit List has been activated.

OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 Second Merit List: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of the OFSS Bihar- ofssbihar.in

Candidates then have to click on the merit list link on the homepage

Enter the details

The merit list will appear on the screen

Download it and then proceed ahead with the admission process

The application procedure will start today, September 2, 2022, and will end on September 7, 2022, if everything goes according to plan. The option entry date and the slide-up option date both started today.