OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 Second Merit list RELEASED at ofssbihar.in- Direct link here
OFSS Bihar Second Merit List 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has declared the OFSS Bihar Class 11 second merit list today, September 2, 2022 on the official website of OFSS, ofssbihar.in, scroll down for more details.
OFSS Bihar Second Merit List 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has officially declared the second merit list for the candidates. The OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 second merit list has been released. The second merit list will be released today, according to the most recent BSEB update, which was made public yesterday. Candidates should be aware that the link to view the OFSS Bihar Class 11th Second Merit List has been activated.
OFSS Bihar Class 11th 2022 Second Merit List: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official website of the OFSS Bihar- ofssbihar.in
- Candidates then have to click on the merit list link on the homepage
- Enter the details
- The merit list will appear on the screen
- Download it and then proceed ahead with the admission process
OFSS Bihar Second Merit List 2022; direct link here
The application procedure will start today, September 2, 2022, and will end on September 7, 2022, if everything goes according to plan. The option entry date and the slide-up option date both started today.
