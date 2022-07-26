Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called him an 'Evergreen Colourful Leader' (ECL). His number of fans on Facebook and Instagram is increasing by leaps and bounds every day. Yes, we are talking about senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra! He opened his Instagram account only four months ago. In this short period of time, Madan's follower count has crossed 1 lakh 11 thousand, following which Instagram declared his account as 'Verified' last Wednesday. So now you can see the sought-after blue tick beside his name. After getting such success on Instagram in just a few months, the MLA of Kamarhati has started thinking about whether something new can be done on the internet. His live programme on Facebook received thousands of likes within a few moments. So he has started discussing how this popularity can be taken to the next level!

Madan said that recently, YouTube has discussed several issues with him. One of their proposals was also liked by the former transport minister of Bengal. According to sources, the proposal said that Madan should create blogs on YouTube about his long political life. Madan said that he agreed to such a proposal from YouTube. He said, "I have been doing politics for many years; as there are many ups and downs in my political life, there are also many stories. I think I will make blogs using all those stories. But I haven't taken any steps towards that effect yet. If I make a move, my fans will definitely know about it through my social media accounts."

Madan Mitra is a well-known face in Facebook Live world. He came and spoke live on various issues at several times. Of course, he is involved in many controversies. However, he always likes to follow his heart. Thousands of people joined the conversation with Madan Mitra in seconds when he recently conducted a Facebook Live. Besides, one live video of his garnered millions of likes. Besides, wherever he goes, he doesn't forget to click colourful pictures! And Madan Mitra's attitude has attracted fan following among the youths. Perhaps this is why he became so popular on Instagram in a short span of time. Madan said, "I have planned something new for my followers. This time around Durga puja, I will select 10 best followers of mine. I will provide them with clothes and puja pandal passes."

Madan also revealed that during Durga puja, he is going to release his new song album that will be the second version of the very popular track, 'Ohh Lovely'. Madan said, "Ohh Lovely part 2 will be released before Durga Puja. Shooting and rehearsals are over. This time, I will release this album on an OTT platform."