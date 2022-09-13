NewsIndia
OJEE 2022 Counselling registrations begin TODAY at ojee.nic.in- Here's how to apply

OJEE 2022 Counselling 2022 notification has been released for admissions to UG courses. Starting today - September 13, 2022, candidates aiming for admissions can apply for OJEE UG counselling on the official website - ojee.nic.in. 

Sep 13, 2022
  • OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be released on October 1, 2022
  • candidates can register and proceed with choice filling till September 20, 2022
  • OJEE PG Counseling registrations began on 12 September

OJEE Counselling 2022: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2022 dates have been released online against the Odisha JEE Result 2022. Candidates awaiting to enroll in OJEE 2022 counselling for both UG and PG degrees can now review the dates below. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Counselling 2022 notification has been released for admissions to UG courses. Starting today - September 13, 2022, candidates aiming for admissions can apply for OJEE UG counselling on the official website - ojee.nic.in. More information has also been provided on the official website, ojee.nic.in, in case there is any confusion. As per the tentative OJEE counselling schedule, candidates can register and proceed with choice filling till September 20, 2022. Based on these registrations, the OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be released on October 1, 2022.

OJEE 2022 Counselling - Here's how to apply

- Candidates must visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination - ojee.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT and other registrations for OJEE 2022.'
- A new page would open where you have to register yourself and then login using the credentials generated.
- Start filling the OJEE counselling form by giving all details, uploading the documents and paying the fees.
- Your OJEE Counselling 2022 registrations will be completed.

OJEE Counselling 2022 - Important dates

Events Details
OJEE Counselling 2022 for UG Courses September 13, 2022
OJEE Counselling 2022 for PG Courses September 12, 2022 
   

OJEE Counselling 2022; download the official notice here

Candidates should prepare their documents for OJEE Counselling 2022. The information will be updated here once the link to apply is activated. According to the number of open seats, OJEE counselling will take place across numerous rounds. Candidates are advised that all OJEE Counseling registrations for MBA, MCA, M. Tech, M. Arch, and M. Plan courses began on 12 September, per the official announcement. 




 

