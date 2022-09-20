OJEE counselling 2022 Registration deadline ends TODAY at ojee.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

OJEE Counselling 2022: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 Counselling 2022 registration deadline is scheduled to end today, September 20, 2022. According to the notification, registration for admissions to UG programmes began on September 13. All interested individuals who intend to enrol may submit an application for OJEE UG counselling. Candidates must visit the official website, ojee.nic.in, to do that.

Admissions to B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT, and Integrated M.Sc degrees are currently being counselled for OJEE 2022. Candidates who plan to apply should have the necessary paperwork on hand. On October 1, 2022, the OJEE round 1 seat allotment results based on registration will be made public.

OJEE 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination - ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Plan, B.CAT and other registrations for OJEE 2022.'

After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to get themselves registered

Candidates will then have to log in using the registration credentials

In the next step, they should start filling out the OJEE counselling form by giving all details, uploading the documents and paying the fees

Post completing the above-mentioned steps, the OJEE Counselling 2022 registrations will be completed

Take its printout for future reference

The number of rounds will be determined by the number of open seats. Candidates should be aware that on September 22, 2022, a simulated seat allocation outcome will be displayed following the conclusion of Round 1 registrations. This won't be the end outcome, though. Candidates can utilise it to learn more about admissions.