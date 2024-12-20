Om Prakash Chautala, Former Haryana CM Passes Away At 89

Indian National Lok Dal president and former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passed away in Gurugram on Thursday (20.12.2024), a party spokesperson said. He was 89.

Chautala, a five-time Haryana CM and son of ex-deputy PM Devi Lal, suffered a cardiac arrest at his Gurugram residence. He was rushed to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram but did not survive, the spokesperson confirmed to PTI.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Sini expressed deep Condolence in a post on ‘X’ stating, "The demise of INLD supremo and former Chief Minister of Haryana Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala ji is extremely sad. My humble tribute to him. He served the state and society throughout his life. This is an irreparable loss for the politics of the country and Haryana state. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti.”

Talking to reporters over Chautala’s demise, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "Haryana state and I personally have suffered a big setback by his demise. We had family relations. He served Haryana as an MLA, MP and CM. This is a very sad news. I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace."

Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in a post on ‘X’, “The news of the demise of former Haryana Chief Minister and senior leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala is sad. He made a significant contribution to the service of Haryana and the country. In this hour of grief, we express our deepest condolences to his family and supporters and pray for the peace of the departed soul.”