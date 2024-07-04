Omar Abdullah Confident On Timely J&K Assembly Polls Following PM Modi, HM Shah Assurances

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice-President Omar Abdullah and former J&K Chief Minister has expressed confidence in the timely conduct of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, citing recent assurances from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Abdullah's optimism follows statements from Modi and Shah that have, according to him, dispelled any uncertainties regarding potential delays in the electoral process. "There is no reason to doubt that the elections will be postponed," Abdullah affirmed. "We have received unequivocal assurances from both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, and we are geared up to participate in the elections as per schedule."

Addressing recent parliamentary incidents where opposition remarks were expunged, Abdullah advised the BJP to refrain from such actions in the future. He also pointed out discrepancies in the BJP's claimed strength in Parliament, stating, "They have 240 members, not the 400 they claimed before the Lok Sabha Polls."

On the controversial Agniveer recruitment scheme of the Indian Army, Abdullah said that the people have rejected the NDA government's scheme, particularly in regions where army careers are popular. He emphasized the BJP's obligation to respect public sentiments and called for the abolition of the scheme.

Abdullah's statements underscore the JKNC's readiness for the upcoming elections and highlight his stance on parliamentary conduct and military policy reform.