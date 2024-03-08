Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today disapproved of Lalu Yadav's 'parivarvaad' jibe aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that such slogans harm the opposition alliance. Reacting to RJD chief Lalu Yadav's remark, Abdullah said that it allowed the PM to score a goal and the opposition doesn't have a reply to the BJP's 'Modi Ka Parivaar' poll plank.



Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference are partners in the opposition INDIA bloc led by the Congress. "I have never been in favour of such slogans and we have never benefited from them. Whenever we use such slogans, it harms us," he said.

He also slammed the Prime Minister for not talking about restoring democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah said that if Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul or Priyanka decide to contest from Anantnag, then the National Conference will vacate the seat for them.

Abdullah added, “Nothing new came from the PM’s visit. There was no word from the Prime Minister on the restoration of democracy and people expected him to talk about the restoration of statehood, elections, employment, and other local issues. But the PM remained silent and kept speaking only the same old language of 'Parivarvaad'."

Abdullah further said that Article 370 is an emotional issue for Kashmiris but for the Prime Minister, it is a political issue. "Why is the PM selling movie tickets?" he remarked.

On the issue of alliance with other parties in the Lok Sabha elections and not accommodating PDP in seat sharing, Abdullah said, "How can we give seats to a party which was in third position in the last election? Maintaining the alliance is not only mandate of the National Conference but also of others."

Abdullah said, “We did not keep the PDP away from alliance but from the ground reality. How can we give the Anantnag seat to the PDP which stood third in the last elections? PDP has been targeting NC and they talk about alliance. We cannot forget that...Doors are open for PDP in Assembly elections but there is no scope for Parliament elections” he added.

Talks have been held with Congress on Lok Sabha seat sharing. “We have reached an agreement with Congress on one seat in Jammu and one seat in Ladakh. And we are also ready to leave Anantnag seat for Congress and if Sonia, Rahul, or Priyanka contest the elections from here.”