Omar Abdullah-led Gupkar delegation visits Ladakh, meets local leaders

Kashmir: A delegation of People’s Alliance for Gupkar declaration headed by National Conference Vice-President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrived in Kargil to meet local leaders of the region and to discuss the new amendments in land laws of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation stopped at Drass, interacted with the local leaders and discussed agenda of people’s alliance for Gupkar declaration and then left towards Kargil. They are on a to visit to Ladakh UT to collect the views of the public and to put their views about the Gupkar agenda.

Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah said: “People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is heading to Kargil to hold consultations with the people to chart out the road ahead.”

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is heading to Kargil to hold consultations with the people to chart out the road ahead.

In another tweet he said, “Warmly received by the people of Drass, who in one voice endorsed the agenda of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.”

The delegation comprised of senior leaders including Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzafar Shah and Waheed Parra.

The newly created People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has said that it will continue to fight for the land rights of Kashmiris.

The PAGD issued a statement on Tuesday in which it said that “the alliance strongly condemns the repeal of J&K Land Laws thereby stripping the Permanent Residents of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh of exclusive right to acquire and hold immovable property in the State - now unconstitutionally divided into two Union Territories and granting such rights to non-state subjects.”