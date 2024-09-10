Advertisement
Omar Abdullah Slams Er Rashid's Bail Ahead Of J&K Elections, Calls It 'Tactical Move' For Votes

Abdullah argues that the decision is not in the interest of the people of North Kashmir but is instead a tactical move to secure votes in the upcoming elections.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 10:45 PM IST
Omar Abdullah Slams Er Rashid's Bail Ahead Of J&K Elections, Calls It 'Tactical Move' For Votes

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday voiced strong objections to the bail recently granted to Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Er Rashid by a Delhi court. Abdullah argues that the decision is not in the interest of the people of North Kashmir but is instead a tactical move to secure votes in the upcoming elections.

Addressing reporters in Budgam, Abdullah said, "I sympathize with the people of Baramulla. This bail is not for public service; it's for electoral advantage. Post-election, it's likely Er Rashid will return to Tihar Jail." He mentioned that the impact of this decision on the residents of North Kashmir is yet to be determined.

Reacting to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's remarks, who called Er Rashid a BJP proxy and questioned the funding of AIP candidates, Abdullah called for AIP to make its stance clear. He urged the people of North Kashmir and others to stay alert to what he calls the BJP's divisive tactics.

"If people want a BJP government in J&K, they should back AIP, PC, and Apni Party," he added.

Abdullah also responded to recent criticism from former Congress chief Vikar Rasool, noting that the Congress leadership is informed of Rasool’s comments, which he believes are enough for the National Conference’s reply.

He also commented on the political actions involving jailed cleric Sarjan Barkati directed against him as attempts to discredit him.

