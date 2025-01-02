Omar Abdullah Stresses Unresolved Kashmir Issue, Says 'POK Still Under Occupation'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised that despite the passage of time, the Kashmir issue remains unresolved, particularly considering that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) is still under occupation.

"The Kashmir issue has not been resolved yet, and I would like to see it resolved," Abdullah stated firmly, highlighting the region's complexities. He added, “Has POK been given to Pakistan? No, it’s still under occupation. So how can we say that the Kashmir issue is resolved? It’s not resolved yet, and I would like to see the Kashmir issue resolved.”

He expressed his commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that the restoration of statehood is crucial for effective governance and the well-being of its citizens.

During a media interaction with reporters at SKICC, Srinagar, Abdullah acknowledged the limitations faced by a Union Territory Chief Minister, stating, "I can't claim that I am a fully empowered Chief Minister like those in states." He revealed that he has taken steps to seek the restoration of statehood from the Government of India, underscoring that this is essential for addressing many issues that can only be tackled once full statehood is reinstated. Abdullah added, “A dual system is not of any help to anyone. Governance systems work better when there is a single command.”

Reflecting on the recent elections, where citizens turned out in large numbers, Abdullah praised their participation and reiterated the importance of respecting their mandate.

"We will abide by our promises, and the biggest responsibility is to respect the people's mandate," he added.

The Chief Minister also addressed the dual power structure in the Union Territory, expressing a desire for a unified power system to ensure effective governance. He noted that maintaining a good relationship with the Lieutenant Governor's office ensures public work does not suffer. "So far, we haven't faced any major controversy with the LG office," he remarked.

In response to questions about his approach to seeking statehood, Abdullah clarified that he prefers dialogue with the central government over legal battles, stating, "Going to court would be like initiating a fight with the Central Government; my first choice is to achieve statehood through good relations."

When asked about the Prime Minister offering a chadar to Ajmer Sharif, Abdullah commented, “Religion can’t be separated from politics; people get votes in the name of religion. But we hope the Prime Minister will not come under pressure and will send the chadar to Ajmer Sharif.”

As he concluded his first press interaction since taking office, Abdullah addressed various issues raised by journalists, including land acquisitions and the power crisis, indicating that his government is committed to tackling these challenges head-on.