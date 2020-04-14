हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah urges Centre to bring back Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded in different parts of India

Omar said that he and his father Farooq Abdullah have been flooded with calls and messages from Kashmiris stuck in various parts of the country, especially north India. 

Omar Abdullah urges Centre to bring back Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded in different parts of India

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah urged the central government to bring back the local residents who are stranded in parts of the country because of the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Omar suggested the government to make use of the nine-seater Beechcraft aircraft for the evacuation, that according to him is not doing much these days.

A 21-day nation-wide lockdown was enforced by the government on March 24 and on April 14 was further extended to May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. 

Omar said that he and his father Farooq Abdullah have been flooded with calls and messages from Kashmiris stuck in various parts of the country, especially north India. "The stranded people include labourers, shawl traders, businessmen and also other walks of life who have been repatriated to India and have completed their quarantine. It’s been frustrating to not do as much, as one would have liked for them," Omar tweeted.

"Now, that the Modi government is planning an extension to this lockdown something will have to be done for the people stuck in other states. A lot of them don’t have much money and can’t access anymore. There is no work available for them to earn," he added.

Omar said that the stranded Kashmiris would die of hunger rather than get infected of coronavirus if they are made to stay away from their home further.

He made the suggestion after Iltija Mufti, the daughter of another ex-J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, had tweeted about 14 Kashmiri girls stuck in Amritsar because of the lockdown restrictions.

The former J&K leader also appealed to the people to follow the lockdown orders and cooperate with the authorities to avoid a further extension in May.

