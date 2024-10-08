New Delhi: As Jammu and Kashmir Assemble Elections 2024 voting is underway, the National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah shared some happy-looking selfies on the counting day. Early trends show show him leading in both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, from Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Counting day 7K done. Last time around it didn't end well for me personally. Insha Allah this time around it will be better."

Counting day 7K done. Last time around it didn’t end well for me personally. InshaAllah this time around it will be better. pic.twitter.com/TUkjLtVKGn — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 8, 2024

He told reporters in Srinagar, "We have the hope that we will win. The decision has been made by the voters of Jammu and Kashmir, and we will get to know it by today afternoon. There should be transparency. If people's mandate is against BJP, they shouldn't pull off any tricks."

On seeking support from parties like PDP, he said, "Neither have we asked for any support from them nor have we received any support...let the result come. Not sure why we are so restless, let the result come, right now nobody has the number...right now we are not in need (of their support) ...once the result is out, we will analyse."

(With ANI Inputs)