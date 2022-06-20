Coronavirus is growing at the speed of a storm across the state of West Bengal. According to official statistics, Kolkata tops the list of daily infections. In second place is North 24 Parganas. According to saturday's health bulletin of the health department, out of the 288 people infected with corona in a day in the state, 108 are from Kolkata. The number of cases in a day in North 24 Parganas is 68. In this situation, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is worried about the reluctance of the city dwellers to take the booster dose.

At a time when the country is just recovering from the severity of the disease outbreak, there is a growing concern that the corona infection has suddenly gained momentum. A sample of a corona-infected person has found a mixed species of Omicron! Samples of omicron BA.4 and BA.5 mixed species have been captured in the genome sequencing of NIBMG in Kalyani.

According to doctors, there is nothing to worry about the new species of corona. You need to be careful with certain symptoms.

Symtoms: Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 Mixed Species

1. If there are other symptoms of corona including fever, breathing problems, one must see a doctor.

2. If necessary, you should get a corona test done.

3. Those who are eligible to take the vaccine must take all doses, at a certain interval of time.

4. Masks, sanitizers should be used.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is worried about the reluctance of the city dwellers to take booster doses in this situation. Speaking at the monthly session of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Saturday, Deputy Mayor and In-charge of the Health Department, Atin Ghosh, said many of the city's residents were reluctant to take booster doses. The tendency not to take a booster is highest among the elderly.