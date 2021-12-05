BREAKING: First Omicron case confirmed in Delhi, patient with international travel history found positive

New Delhi: An Omicron case has been confirmed in the national capital, Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain informed on Sunday (December 5, 2021).

"First omicron case detected in Delhi. The patient admitted to LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania," Jain said.

With this, the total number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in India reported so far has increased to 5.

Earlier on Saturday, the country had recorded two cases of Omicron with a 72-year-old NRI man from Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra found infected with the new strain after they came from the "at-risk" countries of Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively.

While Gujarat's Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivhare confirmed that the elderly Non-resident Indian from Jamnagar city has tested positive for the Omicron variant, Maharashtra health department director Dr Archana Patil confirmed that a man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal area near Mumbai was found infected by the potentially contagious variant.

It was the first case of Omicron for the two western states.

India's first two cases of the Omicron variant were reported on Thursday in Karnataka in a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history and both men fully vaccinated.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV