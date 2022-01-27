हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron

Omicron dominated Delhi's January wave, found in 79% of samples

Over 79% of the Covid-19 samples tested in Delhi from January 1 to January 23, were infected with the Omicron variant, the government data showed.

Omicron dominated Delhi&#039;s January wave, found in 79% of samples

New Delhi: Over 79% of the Covid-19 samples tested in Delhi from January 1 to January 23, were infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government data showed. This can be seen as an indication that the Omicron is now the dominant variant in the national capital.

The Delta variant, which was responsible for the deadly second wave of Covid-19 infections in April and May last year, was found in 13.70% of the 2,503 samples sequenced during the period.

In fact in the 863 samples sequenced between December 25 and December 31, around 50% (433) carried Omicron, while 34% (293) had the Delta variant.

Delhi had reported the first case of Omicron on December 5 -- a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who had arrived from Tanzania.

According to experts, mild symptoms, faster recovery and fewer fatalities typified the Omicron-driven third wave of the pandemic in the country and fewer patients needed medical care in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant accounted for 75% of the total samples sequenced in January pan India, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), proving that Omicron, which has been labelled as a variant of concern by the WHO, is a dominant strain in the country.

Also, unlike the Delta-driven second wave, Covid has not been the primary reason for most of the deaths this time.

